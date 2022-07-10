Hamilton Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron believes his playing group is on the precipice of a breakthrough.
The sixth-placed Roos fell seven points short against Portland on Saturday, a day after it was announced Waldron had recommitted to the top job for another year.
With his team ahead at half time, the playing coach said it confirmed their best football could match it with the top sides if strung together for four quarters.
"The biggest thing is getting the boys to play it for longer," he said. "Once they do that, then the results will start coming. I said to them after the game we're so close, it's just about to happen, you've just got to believe in yourself."
Waldron credited his team's second quarter as their best of the season.
"We had 31 tackles and 10 were in our forward 50 so our pressure was through the roof," he said. "It was a pretty impressive effort from the boys and I was pretty happy at half time."
Though armed with an eight-point lead at the main break, Waldron said Portland's response after half time had the edge.
"I'm sure Holty (coach Jarrod Holt) must of questioned them and they came out and pretty much took control of the third quarter," he said.
Portland's Tom Sharp finished with five goals, while Darcy Russell (three goals) was also dangerous up forward with his contested marking for the Kangaroos.
Hamilton host North Warrnambool Eagles next round, with the Roos determined to give themselves the best shot at a late finals bid.
"We just never know, if we can pinch one against North or South and win all the ones on the way home, Warrnambool could slip up," Waldron said. "I just hope we can finish the season on a good note."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
