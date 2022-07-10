South Warrnambool co-captain Harry Lee says his side will need to "bring the heat" in its top two rematch against Koroit next round.
The Roosters returned off the bye with a 91-point win against Port Fairy on Saturday, with Lee confident his side's six goal to one start boded well in the lead up to finals.
"Just coming off the bye we're usually a bit rusty but to come out for the first quarter, we were able to play our footy and keep it up to our standards," he said.
"(Koroit's) obviously the benchmark so we've got to play our best footy and bring the heat in that situation.
"Because you know what you're going to get out of them, they don't really muck up or give you a chance to put them away. We've got to play to our standards like we did (on Saturday)."
The Roosters unveiled senior debutant Mojwok Akoch, with his running abilities complementing the side's style of play.
"It was pretty exciting for him," Lee said. "He's been a part of South his whole life and moved up to Melbourne this year but decided to come back and finish his season off with us, which is great news for us."
Lee credited the league for its inaugural Indigenous round.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
