Complementary performances from a seasoned forward and first-gamer continues to showcase the breadth of talent at one of Hampden's powerhouse clubs.
Koroit hardly missed a beat returning from the league-wide bye, ringing in a 25.19 (169) to 7.2 (44) victory against Terang Mortlake. A nine-goal to one final quarter was the final nail in the coffin for the Bloods.
Advertisement
"We felt we controlled the game most of the day but as it wore on (Terang) being a younger team, they probably ran out of legs," Koroit mentor Chris McLaren said.
Sam Dobson was unstoppable up forward for the ladder leaders to finish with nine goals.
"He marks well, kicks the ball well so he's a dangerous player when we give him plenty of looks," McLaren said.
Under 16 player Mitch Lloyd enjoyed a dream debut, kicking four goals after playing as another tall option in the Saints' forward line.
"Mitch's quite a nice sized player," McLaren said. "He started the game well and kicked a couple early and had some nice marks on the lead. When you play like that, you think gee, well can he play a role for us going forward, his size, he kicks and marks the ball well."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.