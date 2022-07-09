Panmure's ability to thrive in muddy conditions was on full display in its comprehensive Warrnambool and District league win over Russells Creek.
The Bulldogs proved far too strong for the Creekers in the top-four clash, triumphing 16.15 (111) to 9.6 (60) at Panmure Recreation Reserve.
Thrilled Bulldogs coach Chris Bant praised his side's "pressure around the ball" and skills in the trying conditions.
"I think a lot of teams see the mud and they think you've just got to bomb it forward, whereas we actually still tried to hit up our targets and use the ball well," Bant said.
"Which has been a highlight for us, I think we've come a long way in the last 24 months."
The Bulldogs raced out of the blocks, kicking seven goals in the first quarter to just one for the Creekers.
Their 42-point lead at quarter-time could have been a lot bigger if not for some inaccurate shots.
"I thought the way we started was first class," Bant said.
"It's always the plan for a strong start but it doesn't always happen like that.
"But yeah I reckon in the first five-ten minutes generally in people's heads if you come to the game switched on and the warm-up's good, you'll go out there and you'll play well from the start. Which we did."
After trailing 81-15 at half-time the Creekers rallied and won the second half 45-30 however it was too little too late.
Ruckman Jacob Moloney was the star of the show for the Bulldogs snagging four goals in a stellar performance.
"I thought Jacob Moloney was clearly the best on the ground," Bant said.
"He would have had nearly all the hit-outs, kicked four goals and was everywhere.
Thomas Smith kicked four majors for the visitors.
Creekers co-coach Dylon Herbertson was forthright in saying the Bulldogs "played to the conditions a lot better" than his side.
"We thought we'd started our warm-up well, started the game well and they just kicked into gear and we were a bit reactive into stemming the flow of the game," he said.
"I thought in the second half we really changed things up, rectified the scoreboard a bit better and in that second half probably had it a bit more our way.
"We'll take a positive out of that, we could have laid down at half-time and given up but we didn't."
Wilbur Pomorin (tight calf) and Brad Gedye (flu) were both late outs for Panmure on Saturday morning, while Russells Creek are monitoring an injury to Dylan Cross suffered in the game.
The win sees the Bulldogs jump into second, above the Creekers who drop to third.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
