Cobden coach Dan Casey won't complain about taking the four points over traditional rival Camperdown. But he also concedes Saturday's 16-point win against the Magpies was anything but pretty.
Coming off the bye, Casey said both teams looked rusty in the 9.7 (61) to 6.9 (45) result at Cobden.
Advertisement
"I was talking to (Camperdown coach) Nev (Swayn) after the game and we both agreed both teams were flat," Casey said. "Pleasing thing was we were able to get the win when at the start of the year, we would have lost a close one.
"It's our fourth win for the season and we weren't supposed to win a game, so still happy we were able to hang on for the win."
With a point separating the sides at quarter time, Cobden put the foot down with four unanswered goals in the second.
"We bounced back but probably not 100 percent, probably 60 and were able to sneak four goals in," Casey said. "But in the last quarter there, Camperdown kicked 3.6 to our 1.1."
Swayn echoed Casey's view on the game.
"Just a lot of stoppages and as a spectacle, just real scrappy," he said. "Both sides couldn't find any space to open it up."
While disappointed not to close out the match, Swayn remained happy with how his side ran out the second half.
"To have nine scoring shots to three in the fourth, and if you kicked 6.3 instead of 3.6 it puts a bit of pressure on them maybe and things could have been a bit different," he said. "We've just got to take our chances which we didn't do."
Christian Koroneos starred for Cobden after switching in the ruck from centre half back, while Casey praised his back six, including Louis Cahill.
Archie Mcbean impressed on debut for Camperdown, with key forward Sam Gordon firing with four goals.
"We were really happy with Archie, he's a defender and he played a really good game," Swayn said.
The Bombers lost Luke Smith in the third quarter after a knock, though Casey remains confident he won't miss games while Camperdown's Luke Clarke is in doubt after going down with an ankle injury in the second.
Casey said his group needed to stay focused ahead of an away clash against Port Fairy next round.
"We're at the same position they're at with a young group," he said. "So anything can happen if we're not on. We'll have some pretty solid nights on the training track to get it right."
Meanwhile the Magpies will keep chipping away at improvements according to Swayn, ahead of a nighttime home game against Portland.
"Top three side, they move the ball really well and are clean with the footy," he said. "We'll have to really defend well."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.