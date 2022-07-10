Hamilton is giving itself every opportunity to clinch a late season finals berth says coach Nat O'Dea.
The Kangaroos sit 3.5 games outside the Hampden league's top five but with close to a full strength side to pick from next round, O'Dea believed anything is possible in the final six rounds.
She revealed her team was driven by its motivation to make finals, or at the very least "scare teams on their way trying".
"The girls are hungry for it and they want to feature in finals for the first time in five years," O'Dea said. "A lot of the girls have come back to the club with that aim."
In a stark turnaround from a 21-goal loss to Portland earlier this year, the Kangaroos dominated the rematch 58-32 on Saturday.
"The last time we played Portland was ANZAC Day and we got soundly beaten," O'Dea said. "So for the girls it was pretty much a 50-goal turnaround.
"They really worked hard and and it holds us in good stead, a good 25-plus goal win when we play North Warrnambool next week."
O'Dea said the return of sisters Kellie and Emma Somerville had bolstered the line up, while Leesa Iredell notched her second game for the year.
"Kellie's leadership in centre is second to none and it's definitely something we've been missing," O'Dea said. "And to have Em back in goal keeper, you can't beat that.
"Leesa's a real leader, she played wing attack (on Saturday) and she's a really calm presence in that attacking end."
O'Dea said Emma's partnership with teenager Ella Sevior in defence was a standout against Portland.
"They did so much rebounding and their defensive pressure was outstanding," she said. "Just really controlled and patient."
In Cobden, coach Sophie Hinkley credited the Bombers' depth in getting it across the line in a scrappy affair against Camperdown. The Bombers triumphed 53-42 over the Magpies to hold onto second place.
Hinkley said the wet weather conditions presented another challenge.
"It's probably the first game we've played in really heavy rain so we just had to adapt to those different conditions," she said. "We didn't do it perfectly well but it was good for us (to experience).
"There always seems to be a dodgy weekend in finals."
Remeny Grant stood up for her side in what was her 150th game, her versatility on show as she rotated through the GK, GD and WD positions.
"Remeny was just classic Remeny, just got lots of turnovers and just showed that athleticism she always does," Hinkley said.
"Our defenders were really strong all game and provided us with lots of turnovers. I was really happy with them giving us that ball supply.
Meanwhile, competition pacesetters South Warrnambool held off a competitive Port Fairy outfit, 63-40 at Friendlies Society Park while Koroit was back on the winners list with a 49-28 victory over Terang Mortlake.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
