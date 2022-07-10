Luke Wines was happy man after getting the win for his beloved North Warrnambool in game 150.
"I love the people here, everyone looks after you," Wines, 27, said after the 117-point win. "I grew up just down the road with my two brothers and it was a no-brainer to walk up the road to training."
Advertisement
Showing just how respected Wines is at the club, his brilliant booming kick just inside the 50 metre mark to goal saw teammates flood around the milestone man.
"That was pretty special, everyone getting around you," he said.
North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie said "the quietly spoken" Luke, along with his brothers Adam and Matthew were the glue that held the playing group together.
"They're super loyal, pretty tough and they grew up here when North were getting whipped, and you can see they are really conscience they're the people to fly the flag."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.