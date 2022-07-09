The Standard

Creative About Bookaar exhibition opens to large crowds

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 9 2022 - 8:26am, first published 7:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TELLING TIME: Corangamite Shire-based artists (right to left) Lydia Green, Isha Paasse, Jan Barnes, Joan Mahony, Sue Hollingsworth and Ellie Blackney.

Hidden away in a discreet old school, the eight-month passion project of six south-west women is unveiling the little-known history of one small town.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.