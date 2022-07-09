Hidden away in a discreet old school, the eight-month passion project of six south-west women is unveiling the little-known history of one small town.
Corangamite Shire-based artists Lydia Green, Isha Paasse, Jan Barnes, Joan Mahony, Sue Hollingsworth and Ellie Blackney have poured over records and relics to "create a visual history" of their home.
"We started eight months ago, it was my idea and Joan here was my sidekick and we worked our little hearts out for eight months," Paasse said.
"What we did was we researched all of Bookaar. We went from under the ground to prehistoric to volcanoes and Indigenous to European settlement.
"It's really given us a sense of place, it makes you realise where you live and what there is."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey said Saturday's turnout demonstrated the scale of appreciation residents had for the undertaking.
"As a community member, we're very proud of the fact a lot of our history has been captured by the artwork," he said.
"It's amazing - the dedication and effort that people put in to bring this together over eight months of work and some hundreds of hours to develop the paintings.
"We're very proud as a community of the artists."
The works are on display at the Creative About Bookaar exhibition at the town school.
The free event will remain for seven days, from 11am-4pm. A gold coin donation can be made on entrance.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
