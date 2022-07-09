Supply squeeze sees 'spectacle' sales but results run hot and cold

A lack of listings prompted large crowds at a handful of auctions across the region but the numbers did little to drive up prices in a weekend of mixed results.
A crowd of about 50 attended the sale of a three-bedroom property at 12 Patterson Street, Warrnambool on Saturday.
Advertisement
An opening bid of $350,000 - at the bottom end of the expected price range - proved no indication of the final selling price.
Four active bidders raised the stakes by $10,000 and $5000 before settling at the sum of $450,000.
In the end it was a younger, local man who emerged the successful bidder.
Harris and Wood real estate agent Tom Symonds said the sale yielded "a good result".
"There was a large crowd and I would have thought maybe four bidders so it was strong," he said.
"It comes down to a lack of other properties in that comparable range which brought out multiple bidders, regardless of interest rates and what they're doing there was still good, strong interest at that price bracket".
Meanwhile, Ray White real estate agent Jacob Broughton said the sale of 33 Clarke Street, Koroit also proved a bit of a "spectacle".
He said about 50 people arrived to see the three-bedroom property go under the hammer.
"Not too much often comes up in Koroit and it is still quite a tight-knit community so when something does go to auction there it's sort of a spectacle and some of the neighbours come out to have a look," he said.
That property had a price guide of $480,000 to $520,000 but three bidders quickly brought that figure to $529,500.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A five-bedroom house at 1-4/17 Tower Square, Warrnambool proved less popular on all fronts.
Two competitive bidders fell short of the reserve and the property was passed in.
Private negotiations between the vendor and an investor afterwards resulted in a successful sale.
The property sold for an undisclosed amount. It was expected to fetch anywhere from $670,000 to $730,000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.