The Standard

Warrnambool and District Football Netball League live coverage for round 13

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 9 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDFNL live coverage: Round 13

Nirranda's clash with Merrivale and Panmure's battle against Russells Creek headline round 13 of the Warrnambool and District League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.