WDFNL live coverage: Round 13

Nirranda's clash with Merrivale and Panmure's battle against Russells Creek headline round 13 of the Warrnambool and District League.
Both match-ups should make for entertaining spectacles across football and netball.
In the senior football, ladder-leading Nirranda is flying and will look to take-down a Merrivale side looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Panmure in round 12.
In the battle of second versus third, the Creekers would love to strengthen their premiership credentials with a big scalp like the Bulldogs.
Nirranda look unstoppable in the A grade netball but if any team could hand the Blues their first loss it would be the second-placed Tigers.
The Bulldogs' netballers need a win to keep in touch with the top-two but Russells Creek won't make it easy for them.
Three other clashes will be played across the round including Dennington's match against Timboon which looms as a tight contest in the netball.
The Standard reporter Matt Hughes will be at Panmure and will provide updates from matches from 1.50pm (netball) and 2.20pm (football).
Follow all the action below:
