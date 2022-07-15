The Standard

Cancer still winning but humans making ground

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
July 15 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FULL OF HOPE: South West Healthcare public oncologist George Iatropoulos. Picture: Anthony Brady

The medical holy grail of finding a cure for cancer may be some way off, but there is reason for hope to spring eternal, a south-west doctor says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.