Remeny McCann counts herself lucky to have played the majority of her open netball career with Cobden.
The Bombers defender will play her 150th game on Saturday against Camperdown, after debuting in 2011 as a 16-year-old.
Advertisement
"They're such a great club to be around," she said.
"Cobden's very lucky at the moment to have the club that we do and it's such a good vibe around the club. It's awesome."
"At Cobden everyone's so selfless. We've got so many great volunteers and so many great people that dedicate a lot of time and effort into our club, especially our coaches."
Such is McCann's love for the club, she regrets spending two years away.
"I spent one year at Terang and when I went to uni I spent one year at Skipton," she said.
"It would have been nice if I had them all at Cobden.
"You look back now and think what could have been and wish that you had stayed at one club."
McCann has been a significant contributor for the Bombers across her 149 games and has won a club best and fairest accompanied by numerous representative honours.
An open premiership has eluded her thus far but the Bombers are right in the race this year.
The side sit second after 11 rounds and handed first-placed South Warrnambool its only defeat for the season in round 10.
"We're still gelling together and we've been working really hard on how we can come together as a team and how we can put our best game on-court," she said. "I think that's starting to really show over the last couple of weeks."
As for what her playing future holds, McCann has her eyes on another milestone.
"I definitely want to go over the 200 but hopefully my body allows that."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.