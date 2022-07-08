The Standard

Remeny McCann to play 150th game with Cobden

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:51am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Passion: Remeny McCann playing in 2022. Picture: Anthony Brady

Remeny McCann counts herself lucky to have played the majority of her open netball career with Cobden.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.