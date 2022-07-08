Dynamic five-time premiership Koroit forward Will Couch still needs to pinch himself at times when he reflects on his involvement in the club's dynasty.
The 27-year-old will play his 100th Hampden league game against Terang Mortlake on Saturday, with the former Warrnambool player grateful for every moment so far.
Advertisement
"It's a small thing within the club these individual milestones because overall we seek to go deep into finals every year," he told The Standard.
"I guess along the way you'll have these games to look forward to and I've not had one really. I'm looking forward to it.
"I'm lucky my father (Billy) had similar success, I'm not sure how many his number is but with that sort of record, I nearly think about a moment every day from one of those grand finals, it's pretty special."
Couch reflected on the grand final victories he had been fortunate enough to be involved in.
"We've played Warrnambool a couple of times, and coming from there in my first year (2015) it was pretty eye-opening for me personally," he said.
"I was young at the time and my father and my grandfather played at Warrnambool so crossing to Koroit was a big thing, I didn't feel like I did a whole lot.
"Then when we played against North Warrnambool, we were down at half-time and got up. I actually contributed which was great and made it a bit more special."
MORE SPORT:
He said he had come a long way as a player and person since joining the club.
"At the start of my time there it was probably all about me to be honest, I tried to kick as many as I could and go home kicking a bag," he said.
"I'll admit that, it was the way I went about it - going through the five premierships and being where I am now, I'm now rapt to land a tackle or apply defensive pressure to slow the ball going out and give my teammates a lot of help.
"If I can do my defensive pressure I'll go home with a big smile on my face and that's what my coaches look for, they want me to do that.
"As a team I reckon that's why we're so successful. We play our role."
Team success, Couch believes, has come down to his teammates possessing a clear understanding of when to rise for the occasion.
"The way we go into grand finals, you'd be surprised how many times we've gone into premierships being written off," he said.
"We were written off against Camperdown, we were written off against Port Fairy, written off against Warrnambool a couple of times too.
Advertisement
"We're always apparently too old, too slow, and Chris (McLaren) feeds off that."
Couch paid tribute to Saints coach Chris McLaren and said he was one of the main reasons he loved playing at the club so long.
"He's everything, he's why I'm out there and why a lot of the guys are out there," he said.
"He's the next level coach - he's engaged with every player in every moment. He is the difference between a coach and a manager and a mentor and a father.
"He's everything for us and a father-figure for a lot of us."
Advertisement
With another finals campaign coming for his group who will be chasing , Couch said he would keep pulling on the jumper for as long as possible.
"The old man got to 350 games, so I've got a little while to go to catch him," he said with a chuckle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.