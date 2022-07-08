Merrivale coach Elisha Sobey believes the outcome of its rematch against Nirranda won't dictate her team's post-season fortunes. But the Tigers are watching their back in the final six rounds, she adds, in a bid to secure a top two finish.
The Tigers and Blues meet in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, the former out to reverse a 17-goal loss against the undefeated Blues in its previous encounter in round four.
"We haven't played (Nirranda) in so long and finals is a completely different scenario," Sobey said. "It brings out different skills and mindset in people.
"Saturday's game, at the same time as it being an awesome contest, I don't think it dictates what will happen when we have to hit our straps for finals."
Sobey said her Tigers remained wary of their competition in the closing rounds of the home-and-away season.
"You're always going to have some scrappy games," she said. "Those teams below us are going to want to hold their spots so they're going to definitely grit their teeth and try their hardest in the next six games.
"We're definitely not expecting to stay where we are, and (third-placed) Panmure, it was like us last year, we were just wanting to take second spot and we did that and moved up from third to second.
"We've got to watch our backs, Panmure will be hanging to make that second spot."
Heralding a full-strength side for Saturday, Sobey said match ups were key against Nirranda.
"It's matching up certain skills, so you put height-on-height and speed-on-speed," she said. "And it's trying to get the girls not to let (Nirranda's) experience get to them."
Sobey believes her side's heart could play a major factor when finals come around.
"We've got a couple oldies who are having some last hurrahs and some freshies who are really motivated to make finals," she said. "Some haven't played in a final, so it's pretty exciting."
