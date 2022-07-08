The Standard

Merrivale and Nirranda go head-to-head in top of table Warrnamabool and District league clash

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BITING: Chloe Lovell and her Merrivale teammates will be out to upset Nirranda on Saturday. Picture: Meg Saultry

Merrivale coach Elisha Sobey believes the outcome of its rematch against Nirranda won't dictate her team's post-season fortunes. But the Tigers are watching their back in the final six rounds, she adds, in a bid to secure a top two finish.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.