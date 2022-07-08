POLICE are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Warrnambool on Friday in wet conditions which left one woman hospitalised.
Acting Sergeant Uwe Stolzenberg, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said the incident was at the intersection of Hyland Street and Aitkins Road before 11am.
"One vehicle was driven by a 76-year-old Warrnambool woman who was travelling southbound from the highway to the intersection," Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said.
"She failed to give way then collided with another vehicle going westbound along Aitkins Road driven by a 55-year-old woman.
"The 77-year-old was transported to hospital in a stable condition.
"Both vehicles were written off and towed away."
Investigations into the crash are ongoing.
Firefighters and Ambulance Victoria were also on the scene to assist.
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said there were no major traffic disruptions surrounding the crash site which took emergency services an hour and 15 minutes to clear.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
