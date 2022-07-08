The Standard

Port Fairy looking to create momentum for 2023 with strong finish to Hampden league season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 8 2022 - 4:50am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seagulls aiming to build habits for remainder of season

Port Fairy coach Winis Imbi says the remainder of the Hampden league season will revolve around growth and establishing good habits in the future.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.