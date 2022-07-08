Seagulls aiming to build habits for remainder of season

Port Fairy coach Winis Imbi says the remainder of the Hampden league season will revolve around growth and establishing good habits in the future.
The winless Seagulls travel to take on South Warrnambool on Saturday in what will be a daunting challenge for the group.
But Imbi said putting the scoreboard aside, the game would be a good test of the side's maturity.
"We want to create really good habits because we want to build for not only this year but for years to come. It's not about South, it's about growing in maturity as Hampden league players," he said.
"We want to be consistent in what we want to do - we showed some great signs against Terang on the weekend.
"The challenge is there for us (against the Roosters) and hopefully we can keep tracking in what we're trying to build."
Missing Tuesday night's session due to illness, the Seagulls mentor said the list was challenged about their habits during the break.
"The season is towards the end and some of the boys might be just looking to get to the end but we've got some really good drivers at our club, like our leaders," he said.
"Kaine Mercovich in particularly really challenged the boys to post some things about the work they were doing in their break and unfortunately not all of them took up that opportunity, but on the flip side one of our older players in Brent Goonan, he posted three things about what he was doing.
"That's all part of the building those habits and growing."
