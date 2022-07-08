After navigating the region through an unprecedented health crisis, the city's COVID-19 coordinator hopes to re-instate community confidence in Portland's embattled hospital.
South West Healthcare's Sue Anderton is one of four new directors to join Portland District Health's 11-member board.
The hospital recently extended its pause on birthing services citing a shortage of midwives while the departure of ophthalmologist Robert Harvey has sent patients scrambling to seek services.
Ms Anderton said she wanted to support the district in its delivery of regional healthcare.
"I've put my hat in the ring because this health service is amazing and it needs to stay to support our region," she said.
"We need positivity around that - people coming with solutions rather than the negativity that seems to have developed.
"It's a great health service and I really think everybody needs to work together to build on that to make sure it's sustainable and to provide for the future of Portland."
She said the change of guard was a major step in helping with sustainability.
"Without change, nothing is sustainable so I think this is a really positive move for me and the Portland and district community as well," she said.
"There are some real leaders that have been elected to the board and I think we all just want what's best for the Portland community and the health service."
Other directors joining the board include Alexandra (Ali) Georgalas, Rebecca Smith and Paul Wright.
PDH board chair Peter Matthews said the new faces would help implement recommendations from the Hillis report.
"I am delighted to welcome four capable and highly qualified new board directors who bring with them exceptional experience, knowledge and leadership," he said.
"The new members have a range of board skills and competencies - including clinical and corporate governance, financial management, corporate services, and health policy - with a combination or local, regional, and Victorian representation.
"Together, they will strengthen our board and our work to support the delivery of safe, high quality, person-centred care in Portland and district for the long term.
"I look forward to working with Suzanne, Ali, Rebecca and Paul to implement the recommendations from the Hillis report and create our new strategic plan."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
