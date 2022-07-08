The Standard

NAIDOC week: Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service opens Warrnambool office in Kepler Street

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 8 2022 - 8:04am, first published 6:00am
DOORS OPEN: VALS staff Stephan Gocol, Bayden Clayton, Daniel Ilsley, Mark Messer, Charmain Anton, Nerita Waight and Catherine Cunanan with Izzy Gocol. Picture: Supplied

A surge in demand has brought a vital legal service for First Nations people back to the region after a decades-long hiatus.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

