WARRNAMBOOL has been added to Yolngu rapper, dancer, artist and actor Baker Boy's first headline tour of regional Victoria.
Danzal James Baker, who raps under the name Baker Boy will perform at the Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool on September 23.
Advertisement
This comes as other big name Australian artists are set to perform in Warrnambool in the coming months including ARIA-award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark on July 19 and Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley on August 6.
Baker Boy has toured extensively around the country and performed at the 2021 AFL Grand Final in Perth.
His biggest national tour was rescheduled due to pandemic logistics, kicking off in April.
The rapper's debut album, Gela, was released in 2021.
Tickets for the Warrnambool show go on sale on Monday at 10am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.