Baker Boy to perform at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool on September 23

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 8 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:18am
ANNOUNCEMENT: Australian rapper Baker Boy is set to perform in Warrnambool in September.

WARRNAMBOOL has been added to Yolngu rapper, dancer, artist and actor Baker Boy's first headline tour of regional Victoria.

