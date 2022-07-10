The Standard

Warrnambool housing estate close to sold-out

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 10 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:00am
NEARLY GONE: The interest level in Warrnambool's Oakwood Riverside Estate has been "incredible", says Homeseeka director Paul Jellie. Nearly all 150 blocks in the Wollaston Road estate have been sold.

Only 14 blocks remain in Warrnambool's Oakwood Riverside Estate.

