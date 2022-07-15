FORMER Port Fairy woman Inala Cooper's first book delves deep into her Aboriginal identity.
Marrul: Aboriginal Identity and the Fight for Rights was released by Monash University Publishing this month.
"The word Marrul for the Yawuru people (the group her father Professor Mick Dodson is part of) means changing wind or changing season," she said.
"I thought that was a good word to use given the stories that I wanted to tell and the political climate at the moment and what's happening around the world."
The book was written as part of the publishing company's 'In the National Interest' series, focussing on the challenges confronting Australia. Ms Cooper said she was hesitant at first when approached to write the book which took her six months to complete.
"I hadn't written a book that long before but the publishers were very helpful," she said.
"I really enjoyed the process and didn't find writing the book as difficult as I thought I would. I think that might be because I was writing it from my own personal experience and not trying to capture or represent the experience of all First Nations' people."
Ms Cooper said it was daunting to write a whopping 18,000 words.
"I asked for advice from other people that have written books," she said. "Most of them said once you write down one word then a whole lot more appear and you just keep on going. Once I got started I found ways to keep going and jot ideas down and build on different stories to string it all together."
Ms Cooper said in writing the book she hoped it resonated with the way Indigenous people came together.
"For non-Indigenous people, I hope there's something that makes them a bit more courageous when protecting human rights and that kind of thing," she said.
She said it was a reflective process on her privilege compared to the experience of her grandparents in the 1940s and 50s and her father's experience in the 60s and 70s.
"In the bigger picture of Australia, some things have progressed quite far and improved extremely well," Ms Cooper said. "At the same time, there's children still being taken away from their families, locked up and facing things they shouldn't be.
"It's complex - on the one hand there has been positive things over the decades, but there are still injustices."
Her mother, grandma, aunties and cousins still live in Warrnambool and her great-aunt and friends reside in Port Fairy.
Growing up in Port Fairy, she moved to Melbourne in 1996. Ms Cooper plans to hold author events in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
