Hampden league live blog: round 12

A blockbuster clash between North Warrnambool and Warrnambool headlines the Hampden league's Indigenous round on Saturday.
The Standard's sports journalist Meg Saultry will be around the grounds of Bushfield Recreation Reserve for the Eagles and Blues' top five showdown in both football and netball.
Advertisement
The Blues claimed bragging rights over the Eagles in both codes earlier in the season. But the Eagles will surely be revved up to reverse their fortunes this time around.
See who is in and out: Hampden league teams: Eagles lose star big man for blockbuster match
Meanwhile, traditional rivals Cobden and Camperdown go head-to-head at the Bombers' home ground, as ladder leaders Koroit hit the road to face Terang Mortlake.
South Warrnambool welcome Port Fairy to Friendlies Society Park, as Portland hosts Hamilton at Hanlon Park.
Follow all the action below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.