The Standard

Follow Hampden league's round 12 action live on the blog

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
July 9 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden league live blog: round 12

A blockbuster clash between North Warrnambool and Warrnambool headlines the Hampden league's Indigenous round on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.