UPDATED, 7pm:
The cause of a fire at a Morack Avenue property on Friday morning has been deemed non-suspicious and accidental by a Fire Rescue Victoria investigator, Warrnambool police have confirmed.
Advertisement
The determination was made at about 4pm and no charges will be laid.
No-one was home at the time.
EARLIER:
Warrnambool detectives are investigating the cause of a house fire in Warrnambool on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to a property in Morack Avenue about 10am.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the fire started in the living room.
"At this stage it's unknown how the fire started," he said.
"Investigations are still ongoing."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said the fire was contained to the living room, including the roof, but being a small unit the smoke damaged all rooms.
He said no-one was home at the time.
Emergency services remain at the scene of the fire.
The street was closed off during the investigation.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said firefighters attended just after 10am after a caller to Triple Zero reported flames issuing from a roof of the house.
"Crews arrived on scene within three minutes to find a fire that had engulfed a single storey home," she said.
Advertisement
"Wearing breathing apparatus, crews attacked the blaze, isolating the power and gas and bringing the incident under control by 10.17am."
The spokeswoman said there were no reported injures.
"The scene was then handed over to Victoria Police for further investigation," she said.
The incident was marked safe at 1.05pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.