Warrnambool's Kylie Gaston is the south-west Labor candidate for the November state election.
Ms Gaston ran against sitting Liberal MP Roma Britnell in 2018 and made the seat marginal, after previously being a safe Liberal stronghold.
She said the current political climate with an Andrews state and Albanese federal government meant it was a time of great opportunity with the two working expansively and constructively together.
"Let's give change a go - we've had a state Liberal member for many, many years and I know the opportunities our region will benefit from, if we have a Labor sitting member with a state Labor government," she said.
"If elected it would be a great honour to work hard to represent our region at the table of government and get things done."
Ms Gaston moved with her family to the south-west 18 years ago and during that time has owned several hospitality businesses.
She was a councillor with Warrnambool City Council for two terms, including as mayor for two years.
She was previously the chair of the Integrated Water Management Forum Great South Coast and a board director with South West Healthcare.
Currently, Ms Gaston works in foster care with Brophy Family and Youth Services, is a board director at Wannon Water and Warrnambool and District Food Share and serves on the Merri River Community Committee (formally the Warrnambool Special Developmental School) and the Warrnambool Heritage and Planning Group.
"I take great satisfaction in advocating and pursuing our region's interests through a variety of forums and organisations," she said.
"My main values include fairness, equality and building strong and prosperous regional and rural communities."
Ms Gaston said she was passionate about the opportunities for all which came with education and was thrilled with the Andrews government plan for a new free year of pre-school in Victoria.
"I'm sure every working woman with a young family knows we desperately need more child care and this new policy will help by freeing up many additional places from 2025," she said.
"Importantly it is also generational reform to early childhood and will produce a better start for our little people and earlier intervention for kids at risk. It means greater economic participation for women which will have profound economic and productivity benefits in the long run.
"The recently announced investment of $200 million for mental health in schools by Minister Merlino will also provide important supports for students as we move forward from the pandemic."
Ms Gaston said the region needed to be more fully recognised as the food bowl of the state with the south-west's exports greatly contributing to the national gross domestic profit.
"I will work closely with Western Victoria MP Gayle Tierney with her additional new appointment as the Minister of Agriculture," she said.
"The south-west is also a powerhouse of national significance with growth and incredible opportunities in renewables as well as important heavy manufacturing in Portland. I will work hard to ensure our contribution is supported by solid and ongoing infrastructure needed to perform to its potential, in our roads, rail and housing availability and affordability."
She said tourism was another significant part of the south-west economy, creating thousands of jobs across the region.
"It's very exciting this week to see Port Fairy again taking out the Top Tourism Towns Awards," she said.
She said the work going into the Treaty over the next term of government was also an important opportunity to recognise and celebrate the long and rich history of the Traditional Owners across the south-west.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
