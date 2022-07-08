Rare bird drops in to Coles Warrnambool

Warrnambool shoppers were given a rare treat on Friday morning.
Mel Laczko and Shonni the macaw dropped in to Coles on Mortlake Road.
The 32-week-old bird accompanies Ms Laczko everywhere.
The Warrnambool woman said the cheeky bird brought great joy to her life.
But she admitted it was often hard to get things done because so many people stop and say hi.
"He says car and hello," she said.
"He comes everywhere with me."
Shonni made sure Ms Laczko headed straight for the nuts section of Coles on Friday.
He was named after Ms Laczko's late father, who lost a battle with cancer.
He is a great supporter to Ms Laczko, who has some health issues after experiencing a number of brain aneurysms.
"I don't know what I would do without him," she said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
