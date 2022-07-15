Crossley farm seeking permission to build accommodation for workers

A south-west farm is hoping to build accommodation to attract new employees.
Moyne Shire has received an application from Murray Brook Farm to build rural worker accommodation in Crossley.
Advertisement
The proposal is for a three-bedroom residential dwelling.
"The whole farm enterprise needs additional accommodation to be able to secure additional farm workers to support the agricultural production at Murray Brook Farm," the application states.
"In the current climate with lack of long-term rentals in regional areas, the innovation of additional on-site worker accommodation needs to be supported to ensure the long-term viability and continued growth of commercial sized agricultural enterprises, such as Murray Brook Farm."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.