The Standard
Updated

Portland man who intentionally set fire to his best mate jailed for 10 years

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:19am, first published 12:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Horrific': Man who intentionally set fire to best mate jailed for 10 years

A man intentionally set on fire by his best mate was one of the worst acts of violence a long-time Portland detective has ever seen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.