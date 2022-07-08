Hampden exports not to blame for points breach, says president

University Blues Football Club president Tim Rourke has disputed suggestions two former Hampden league players were at the centre of the club's penalty for breaching the player points budget.
The club were sanctioned on Friday by the Victorian Amateur Football Association for exceeding the limit of 45 points in nine games this season.
Uni Blues were stripped of all its premiership points and percentage gained from those matches and have dropped from fifth to equal last.
The club were also fined $22,000 - $11,000 of which is suspended until 2024 - subject to any further transgressions of the AFL Victoria Player Points System Policy.
According to other media reports former Koroit and Essendon player Martin Gleeson and South Warrnambool product Mojwok Akoch were the focal-point of the breach.
"They are nothing to do with our points issue at all," Rourke said.
"We've had two players that have come across from other clubs within the VAFA.
"There is a rule 6.1 in the VFL rules that said if a player swaps clubs from the same competition there's an additional point that's added.
"It's got absolutely nothing to do with Mo nor Gleeso."
On Tuesday the VAFA released a statement saying following two hearings an independent panel found Gleeson, who last played AFL in 2021, would be rated as a six-point player.
"I don't begrudge that decision," Rourke said.
The statement also said Akoch, originally considered a three-point player, was downgraded to a two by the panel because of his youth, COVID-19 interruptions in 2020-2021 and the fact he moved to Melbourne for studies.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
