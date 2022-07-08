A two kilogram claim for apprentice jockey Alana Kelly swings things in favour of Warrnambool galloper Adelaide Ace in a $130,000 benchmark 64 race at Caulfield on Saturday, according to top local trainer Lindsey Smith.
The multiple group one winning trainer said Adelaide Ace should be ultra-competitive in the 1700 metre contest.
"This will be Adelaide Ace's fifth run in this campaign and he's ready to produce his best," Smith told The Standard. "He's drawn barrier one which is ideal and we've got the two kilogram claim for Alana which is a massive advantage.
"Adelaide Ace's last run to finish second in the Swan Hill Cup was very good. We've done a lot of beach work with him over the last couple of weeks since his Swan Hill Cup run.
"He's very fit, we've just kept him ticking over with the beach work."
Smith also accepted with Feuermond, Mystery Shot and Proconsent on Caulfield's nine race program but may scratch Mystery Shot after the consistent five-year-old drew a wide barrier.
"We'll just wait until Saturday morning to see if there are many scratchings but we may scratch Mystery Shot," he said. "Mystery Shot had drawn a wide barrier and that's not going to help his chances. We may wait for another day with him. Proconsent is in very good order.
"The race over 1400 metres looks a good race for him at this time of his preparation as we look for a start in the Mildura Cup."
Ashford Street faces his toughest test for Warrnambool hobby trainer Ken Elford when he lines up in the $200,000 group three Monash Stakes. The lightly raced four-year-old was a late scratching with an elevated temperature at Flemington last Saturday but he's over the worry according to Elford.
"Ashford Street is ready to go," Elford said. "The Monash is his toughest test but we had no other options but to go down the weight-for-age path. We've got Teo Nugent in the saddle and he's got a wonderful underage of Ashford Street."
Ashford Street is a $6 chance in the early betting markets on the 1200 metre race.
