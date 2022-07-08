Connor Byrne is confident his experience playing senior Hampden league football will put him in good stead when he makes a welcomed NAB League debut.
Byrne will line up with the GWV Rebels on Sunday when it takes on Sandringham Dragons at Ballarat's Mars Stadium.
Following in the footsteps of several south-west prospects to make their debut this season, Byrne, 17, said it was a relief to finally get the call up when teams were announced on Thursday.
"I knew I was close but it's good to finally be able to play," he said. "Most of the boys said congratulations and hope you go well."
A crafty small forward, Byrne has worked hard to refine his game, kicking 17 goals from seven senior appearances for Koroit after debuting in round five.
"Koroit's helped a lot, I'm playing every week and (coach) Chris (McLaren) and all the senior boys have helped me a lot over the last few months," Byrne said.
Byrne also helped Emmanuel College to a grand final victory in the School Sport Victoria premier boys' football competition last month.
He said his goal on Sunday was to help the Rebels win, while playing "the best footy I can".
Joining Byrne in the Rebels' round 12 side is Koroit teammate Tom Baulch, named at full back.
Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott (34-disposals, seven tackles) and South Warrnambool's Will White (four goals) both hold their spots after standout performances last round, while South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual, Warrnambool's Ethan Boyd and Hamilton's Vincent Huf are all named.
The Rebels are coming off a handy 14-point win against Northern Knights last round, though Talent Operations manager Brooke Brown said the squad needed to be at its best against a handy Sandringham side.
"No doubt the Dragons will have a lot of their APS (Associated Public Schools) players back into the team and we will be missing three out of the four Vic Country players," she said.
"It's going to be a challenge, but we certainly have a number of players who are ready for the challenge and I am excited to see what the Rebels boys can do this weekend.
"It's all about opportunity, I am looking forward to seeing who will step up this weekend in what will be a very interesting contest on Sunday."
Sandringham (5-4) sit seventh on the ladder, with the Rebels trailing in eighth with a 5-3 record.
The Rebels host the Dragons at Mars Stadium on Sunday, from 1pm.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
