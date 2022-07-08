Playing with a sense of freedom will be at the crux of Warrnambool's response to a difficult defeat, according to assistant coach Jon Carroll.
Warrnambool will attempt to turn the tables on Corio Bay at the Arc on Saturday, after the latter defeated the Seahawks back in May.
"They gave us a bit of a lesson down there in Geelong, so we're looking to bounce back against them this week especially after last week's performance (against Keysborough)," Carroll said.
Fresh off its muted 32-point beating by the Cougars last round, Carroll said the squad had taken feedback "on the chin" at training.
"I think we're living in our heads a little bit," Carroll said. "If we just get back to clearing the head and mind and having trust in each other and just playing basketball, getting back to what we've been talking about.
"Now it's up to them to come out and respond, not only the way we know they can but how they want to as well. I think there needs to be a real want to change how they perform.
"(Coach) Alex (Gynes) and I have confidence in them."
Restricting turnovers will be crucial for the Seahawks after giving up the ball 33 times against the Cougars.
"You're not going to win many games with that many," Carroll said. "For us, there will be mistakes but we've just got to limit them.
"We had many poor possessions not only offensively but defensively as well, so we really put it on the boys to respond this week."
The Seahawks' line up will be bolstered by the return of Benson Steere, Tim Gainey and Wil Rantall, with Steere's presence at the point guard position sure to steady the offence.
"BJ and Tim coming back in, a couple of older guys and starters back into the group which will hopefully steady the ship," Carroll said.
Carroll said an even contribution was needed across the board from his players.
"The games we've won we've got five or six guys scoring, we've defended well and we do the simple things well," he said. "When we do that we're in games, not just this game but for the rest of the season."
The clash kicks off at the Arc from 6.30pm. The Mermaids have the bye.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
