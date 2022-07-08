A strong contingent of emerging Hampden league prospects will aim to impress in September's V/Line Cup in Shepparton.
AFL Goldfields, Western District and Wimmera Mallee, in conjunction with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels have named its initial girls and boys squads for the highly-regarded junior competition which assembles the most exciting talent coming through the three regions.
Both squads will assemble for training sessions prior to the cup on Monday, August 29, Monday, September 5 and Monday, September 12 at Alexandra Oval in Ararat.
Cobden's Brett Taylor will serve as assistant coach of the boys team and said the local Hampden talent was exciting.
"Everyone that made the squad did well in trials, but every year is different, you don't know how they'll compare to previous years," he said.
"But it's really good to see the development of some of these kids in the region."
Hampden league girls selections:
Maddison Cotten (Portland), Yezza Hawkins (South Warrnambool), Maggie Johnstone (South Warrnambool), Maddison Newell (Terang Mortlake).
Hampden league boys selections:
Hamish Alexander (South Warrnambool), Kurtis Baker (Cobden), Talor Byrne (Koroit), Lochie Chadderton (South Warrnambool), Hunter Cross (South Warrnambool), Hamish Dean (Cobden), Zac Elliot (Hamilton Kangaroos), Chad Finck (Portland), Hugh Fitzgerald (Hamilton Kangaroos), Jett Grayland (Koroit), Riley Holloway (Warrnambool), Darcy Hutchins (Cobden), Angus Impey (Portland), Flynn Leonard (Portland), Sam Marris (South Warrnambool), Charlie McKinnon (North Warrnambool Eagles), Hugh Morgan (Warrnambool), Sam NIkalaus (Warrnambool), Des O'Keefe (Koroit), Rhlee Parsons (Koroit), Brodie Phillips (Hamilton Kangaroos), Sam Rhodes (South Warrnambool), Archie Taylor (Cobden).
