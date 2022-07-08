The Standard

George Iatropoulos is thrilled to be the south-west's public oncologist

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:21am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY: South West Healthcare public oncologist George Iatropoulos has settled quickly into the Warrnambool way of life. Picture: Anthony Brady

A public oncologist with global experience is eager to serve the south-west community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.