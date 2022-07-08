A public oncologist with global experience is eager to serve the south-west community.
Since arriving in Warrnambool in February, George Iatropoulos has been hard at work creating a strong connection.
He attends in and out patients at South West Healthcare and the South West Regional Cancer Centre.
While he was born in South Africa and grew up in Greece, Dr Iatropoulos has quickly assimilated to life in Warrnambool.
This has included getting to know the back story to one of the town's most famous community campaigns, Peter's Project, which ensured the cancer centre was built.
"The community has been extremely instrumental in getting the cancer centre," Dr Iatropoulos said.
"Going through looking on Google and reading what the community has done, sometimes it makes your hair on your arms stand up.
"The people raised $5 million, that's amazing."
Dr Iatropoulos' clear admiration for the community's efforts has made him even more motivated to ensure the message is out about the public oncology service.
He said the future of cancer treatment and general health care in the south-west was bright.
"Because the hospital will become a bigger hub, it has to be able to address the need for people when they want to go public," he said.
"It applies to people that they might not be able to afford the gap of private consults. It's been my role to set up the public service."
While Dr Iatropoulos has a vast field of experience - including serving as a medical officer in the Greek army - he brings with him a level care built upon the base of his personal journey.
"The reason I became a doctor is because I lost my brother, I was five, he was seven," Dr Iatropoulos said.
"He was born with a brain tumour. Going through that as a family was a big trauma so I want to help people through that experience."
As well as his passion for his work, Dr Iatropoulos is excited about the quality of life Warrnambool offers himself and his young family.
"My island in Greece is like this, which is a big connection for me," he said as he looked over Warrnambool's harbour. "Warrnambool is even more beautiful, more pure. Who doesn't want to live here?"
