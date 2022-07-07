Warrnambool-based public servant clocks up more than 40 demerit points

A Warrnambool police public servant, who has been driving around police marked and unmarked cars, has been found to have lost more than 40 demerit points.
Drivers are off the road when they lose 12 demerit points in a three-year period.
Members from Hamilton police highway patrol unit intercepted the unlicensed driver along Hamilton's Thompson Street on June 24.
The male driver was described by Victoria Police media liaison spokesman as a public service employee of Victoria Police from the Western Region.
"The 61-year old male has been interviewed in relation to this matter and released pending summons," he said.
"Professional Standards Command have also been notified in relation to this matter and will now investigate.
"The employee will continue in their duties with Victoria Police, however, he will not be able to drive a police vehicle," the spokesman said.
Part of the requirements for the man's position is to have a current driver's licence.
The recently-appointed employee is understood to have explained that other family and community members use his vehicle and he was unaware he was unlicensed.
Unless he could nominate who and when other people used his car the man is responsible for all of the demerit points.
It is not known how his licence status did not become clear during the job application and appointment process.
It is not known if charges will be considered for each time the man signed out police marked or unmarked vehicles and drove them.
