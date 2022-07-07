The Standard

Warrnambool police employee interviewed and released pending summons

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:43am, first published July 7 2022 - 10:25pm
Warrnambool-based public servant clocks up more than 40 demerit points

A Warrnambool police public servant, who has been driving around police marked and unmarked cars, has been found to have lost more than 40 demerit points.

