Man suffers face fractures in unprovoked assault

A Warrnambool man who assaulted another man in an unprovoked attack says the 44 days he spent in custody has had a salutary effect.
Mark Edwards, 44, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to assault, driving and dishonesty-related offences.
Advertisement
The court heard on July 27 last year, the man approached a male victim who was walking away from an address in Warrnambool's Laverock Road.
Edwards called out before punching the man to the back of the head and neck in an unprovoked attack.
The victim immediately identified the offender as they were known to each other.
Edwards continued to punch the man to the eye and cheek area until the victim collapsed to the ground.
The victim's iPhone fell out of his pocket and Edwards grabbed it before demanding money.
The court heard the victim suffered fractures to his left eye socket and cheek bone and spent a night in the Geelong hospital.
He required ongoing treatment for his injuries.
At the time of the offending, Edwards was on bail for a series of unrelated offending, including the theft of a Milwaukee grease gun and batteries from a worksite at Wye River, and driving an unregistered Range Rover.
He was also caught driving with methamphetamine in his system in Warrnambool's Membery Way in May 2020 and breaching a court order by sending threatening messages in December.
On Thursday, Edwards' lawyer said his client was released on bail after serving 44 days in custody on remand - an experience he said had a "salutary effect".
A salutary experience is one that has a good effect although it is unpleasant.
He said Edwards had spent 20 years in and out of the court system and the "penny finally dropped when he spent those days in custody".
The court heard Edwards had taken part in a men's behaviour change program, as well as drug and alcohol treatment, and Indigenous program Dhauwurd Wurrung.
His lawyer said Edwards was now eager to return to work and become a contributing member of society.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said he was impressed by Edwards' progress but "we're still not quite there yet".
He ordered the man be assessed for a community correction order.
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.