The Standard

Patient William Hickey question's South West Healthcare after urologist's departure

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPSET: William Hickey is unhappy he had to leave Warrnambool to receive treatment after a visit to South West Healthcare's emergency department. Picture: Anthony Brady

Hawkesdale man William Hickey believes a visit to South West Healthcare's emergency department should not have ended with a rushed flight to Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.