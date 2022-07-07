Hawkesdale man William Hickey believes a visit to South West Healthcare's emergency department should not have ended with a rushed flight to Melbourne.
Mr Hickey presented to the emergency department in early May after finding blood in his urine.
It was discovered he had kidney stones and the decision was made to send him by air ambulance to Geelong.
Mr Hickey said he told emergency department staff he was a patient of Warrnambool urologist Adee-Jonathan Davidson and asked if he could see him.
"I was advised by a gentleman that Mr Davidson had left Warrnambool," he said.
"I found this news quite devastating as I have a good relationship with Adee and his staff and thought it was peculiar that he would simply shut up shop and leave the district."
Mr Hickey said he came forward with his story following an article in The Standard on Tuesday highlighting Dr Davidson's end of employment with South West Healthcare, leaving Warrnambool without a public urologist until the vacant position is filled.
The end of this relationship has come about because of a breakdown in negations between both parties.
Mr Hickey was taken to Geelong, but his flight was diverted because of heavy airport traffic, and was forwarded to Essendon airport, where he landed.
He was then taken by road ambulance back to a hospital in Geelong, where he was to stay for five days.
While Mr Hickey was thankful of the treatment he received, he is perplexed as to why he had to leave Warrnambool in the first place.
"When I returned to Warrnambool I went to Adee's rooms only to find them open and operating as usual," Mr Hickey said.
"I was advised that all my treatment could have taken place in Warrnambool, including my follow up, which Adee is now taking care of.
"This experience has caused me significant distress. I was never given the option to see Adee, despite being a private patient.
"It is my understanding I could have been managed locally at St John of God Hospital, however, again, was not given the option."
Mr Hickey's research has him estimating his ambulance transfers and hospital stay could have cost the health system up to $20,000.
Mr Hickey let his concerns on his treatment be known through a letter to South West Healthcare.
A spokesperson for South West Healthcare said Mr Hickey's letter had been received.
"We have been in touch to let him know that we are reviewing his feedback and will be in contact again once that review is complete," the spokesperson said.
"We apologise to Mr Hickey for any distress he has experienced, while awaiting our response.
"We're continuously working to provide the highest quality of care for the community and any feedback on improving our processes or care is thoroughly considered and where possible improvements are implemented."
