Inquiries flood in about grazing land in Orford

"We've already fielded a lot of inquiries from interstate."- Brian Hancock
Inquiries are flooding in for a parcel of grazing land in Orford.
Brian O'Halloran and Co director Brian Hancock said the 45.74 hectare outpaddock presented a great opportunity for buyers.
"It's in a really good, tightly held area," Mr Hancock said.
He said it was hard to predict what price it might fetch because there had not been similar parcels sold in the area for some time.
"There's strong demand for grazing land," he said.
The parcel of land is located on McGraths Road and is watered with two bores.
The fencing is in good order and the slightly undulating to flat country has small pockets of stone barrier.
"This is a rare opportunity to purchase an outstanding outpaddock in the Orford area," Mr Hancock said.
The land will be auctioned at the Koroit Bowls Club on August 5 at 1.30pm.
Meanwhile, Brian O'Halloran and Co will now sell stock at both the Warrnambool and Mortlake saleyards.
Mr Hancock said it would provide another option for agricultural clients.
"We're starting on Monday," he said.
"It's another avenue as our clientele grows to the north and other areas."
Brian O'Halloran and Co is also selling a block of land on Aberline Road.
Offers of $250,000 and over will be considered.
Property in Warrnambool continues to be snapped up at a fast pace, Mr Hancock said.
"I'd never seen anything like it in 42 years," Mr Hancock said.
"The peak's gone off but we're still up there ... I don't think the buoyancy can hold forever."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
