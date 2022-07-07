The Standard

'Overwhelming majority' of attendees opposed to Warrnambool Art Gallery moving to Cannon Hill

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 7 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:20am
Change: More than 30 people attended a public forum about two possible future sites for a new art gallery to be built. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A forum held to discuss the location of the city's art gallery has heard an "overwhelming majority" are opposed to it moving from its current site to Cannon Hill.

