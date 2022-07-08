Councillors vote to amend school zoning of King's College

Warrnambool City councillors unanimously voted to rezone land at a private school on Monday night.
The council will submit an amendment request to the Minister for Planning to change the zone from public use to general residential zone one.
Cr Ben Blain said the amendment would give the private school the same zoning status as other similar facilities in the local government area.
"We're moving it to general residential zone one, which is what most of the private schools are around the district," he said.
Cr Blain also commended council officers for clarifying the change to the sole objector to the amendment.
"It was a real credit to the planning officers that they went and saw the objector and they withdrew their objection because they had their concerns answered," he said.
Cr Ziegeler also spoke in support of the amendment saying it was "basically a correction".
The amendment will see King's College's Balmoral Road site, and the neighbouring houses in Royal Court, rezoned from public use to residential land.
The objection that was withdrawn had raised concerns about safety in Royal Court and future subdivision of King's College land.
However, council officers clarified that these issues would relate to any future application regarding subdivision.
"King's College do not need to have their land rezoned to be able to lodge a subdivision application," the report submitted to the council states.
"Any future subdivision application would be publicly notified and the submitter would be able to lodge an objection at that time."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
