Two top gongs for tourism towns in clean sweep for region

Two south-west towns have taken out gold and silver in tonight's Top Tourism Towns Awards.
Port Fairy won gold while Timboon took silver out of a pool of 18 finalists, determined by 19,000 votes.
The awards - an initiative of the Victoria Tourism Industry Council - were announced at the RACV Healesville Country Club and Resort on Wednesday night.
It's the second year in a row the Moyne Shire destination has taken out top honours.
The criteria for the award was based on efforts to increase visitation to the destination, visitor experience and its partnerships with tourism operators and businesses.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
