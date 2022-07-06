The Standard

Trailers, bikes and car stolen in Gorae West burglary

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:25am
Portland police station.

Portland police are investigating the theft of multiple trailers, motorbikes and a Ford Territory from a south-west rural property.

