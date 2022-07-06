Portland police are investigating the theft of multiple trailers, motorbikes and a Ford Territory from a south-west rural property.
Detective Senior Constable Dimitrios Vassiliou, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said detectives attended a Gorae West property on Tuesday after the report of a break-in at the weekend.
He said thieves gained access to a shed sometime on Sunday and stole two trailers, two motorbikes, a ride-on lawn mower and security cameras.
A Ford Territory parked outside the shed was also stolen.
"Detectives attended the address yesterday with the Warrnambool police crime scene unit and processed the scene," Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou said.
"It appears the offenders have gained entry to the shed by cutting open a chain and padlock to the shed.
"Given there were two trailers stolen, there was likely more than one vehicle and offender involved."
The value of the stolen items is not yet known but it's anticipated to be in the tens of thousands.
Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou urged anyone with information, or CCTV footage, to contact Portland police on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
