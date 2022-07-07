Community spirit alive and well in Warrnambool, volunteer survey shows

Warrnambool has a higher number of people who volunteer than across Australia, the council has revealed.
But a number of people who took time off have not returned, according to councillor Ben Blain.
Advertisement
The city council voted to adopt its volunteer strategy on Monday night.
It found volunteers save the council more than $1.3 million each year.
This is through the 20,000 hours each year to deliver meals to vulnerable members of the community, 3750 hours at the Lighthouse Theatre, more than 9000 hours at Flagstaff Hill, more than 400 hours at the city's visitor centre and more than 3000 hours at the Archie Graham Community Centre.
In addition to that volunteers contribute 2210 hours each year at Archie Cafe, 720 hours at the art gallery and countless hours at other facilities.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris spoke about the need for a reward and recognition program for volunteers.
"I'm sure volunteers don't really need a pat on the back but I think it is still really important to highlight what volunteers are doing and congratulate them regularly," she said.
Cr Blain said the council needed to look at how to re-engage with volunteers who took a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"One of the key things with the strategy is finding and retaining volunteers," he said.
"After COVID so many of our volunteers ended up having a break - not just with Warrnambool City Council."
Cr Blain said he hoped some of the former volunteers would be encouraged to return.
He said he was incredibly grateful for the city's volunteers who went "above and beyond" for their community.
"I really hope that through this strategy we can re-engage volunteers and not only get back the numbers before COVID, but to exceed that," Cr Blain said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the city was blessed to have volunteers in a wide range of roles.
Improving communication with volunteers, using online platforms to disseminate information and improving volunteer management were recommendations made in the volunteer strategy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.