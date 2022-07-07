The Standard

NAIDOC Week match for Hampden League, activities to finish off school holidays

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
July 7 2022
NAIDOC: Lincoln, 9, Tanisha, and Remy Clarke, 4 at the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation NAIDOC Week Family Cultural Day t-shirt decorating station. NAIDOC Week runs from July 3-10. Picture: Anthony Brady

FRIDAY

NAIDOC: Family day, Harris Street Reserve. Community day, Hamilton Institute Of Rural Learning, both 11am-3pm. Activities at Tower Hill, 9.30am-noon.

