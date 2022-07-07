NAIDOC: Family day, Harris Street Reserve. Community day, Hamilton Institute Of Rural Learning, both 11am-3pm. Activities at Tower Hill, 9.30am-noon.
FAMILY: Circus skills workshop, Portland Drill Hall, 11am-12.45pm. Trash Test Dummies show, Portland Arts Centre, 1-2pm.
PANTOMIME: The Panto Puzzle by Mary Portalska, Theatre Royal, Camperdown, 1-2.15pm, 7-8.15pm, and Sunday 1-2.15pm.
HANDS-ON Crafty Kids Funfair, Koroit Theatre. Creators Lab open studios, One Day Studios, from 3pm (also running Sunday until 6pm).
DANCE: Warrnambool Eisteddfod dance section, Lighthouse Studio, from 9am (and Saturday).
FILM: Top Gun Maverick, Reardon Theatre, 7.30pm.
SATURDAY
LAUNCH: Bookaar exhibition, visual art and basket weaving (exhibition runs July 10-15), Old Bookaar school, 11-4pm.
AUTHOR: Andrew Wear Recovery: How We Can Create a Better, Brighter Future After a Crisis, Blarney Books and Art, from 4pm.
GALA: NAIDOC Ball, Portland Golf Club, 6pm-12am.
LIVE MUSIC: Mark and Gonz, Cally Hotel. Steppin' Out with Dixie Nouveau, Commercial Hotel Terang, from 7.30pm.
KIDS SHOW: Juggling lessons noon-12.30, Trash Test Dummies show, The Stage, Emmanuel College, from 1-2pm.
OPENING: HEMS4 heli transfer pad, Cobden Aerodrome, from 10am.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
GHOSTS: Cemetery Ghost Tours, Port Fairy Cemetery, 4-5.30pm.
FOOTBALL: Hampden league: NAIDOC match North Warrnambool v South Warrnambool, Bushfield Recreation Reserve, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District, Panmure v Russells Creek, Panmure Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
FUND-RAISER: Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! 5km fun run and community event for NAIDOC Week, Lake Pertobe, 11am-2pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Christo Rook, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
