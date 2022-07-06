The Standard

Warrnambool residents call for better beach access for all

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:24am, first published July 6 2022 - 3:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN REVIEW: Warrnambool City councillors voted to adopt a beach access strategy for the next 15 years on Monday night.

Access to cater for people with mobility issues or parents with prams, along with lighting along the Warrnambool promenade walk are priorities for residents.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.