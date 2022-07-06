Warrnambool residents call for better beach access for all

Access to cater for people with mobility issues or parents with prams, along with lighting along the Warrnambool promenade walk are priorities for residents.
Those issues were flagged as urgent when Warrnambool City Council asked for feedback on its beach access strategy.
Advertisement
The council called for feedback on the 33 existing beach access points.
A number of respondents said there should be more access ramps to the beach.
"It's often hard to get up the stairs with gear. Aged residents have difficulty getting up the stairs," one respondent said.
Another said the access point next to the surf lifesaving club needs to be cleared of sand on a more regular basis, while a number said there needed to be safe access to the beach from Surfside caravan park.
Councillors voted to adopt the strategy on Monday.
Recommendations include a safety audit of the walking trail between Viaduct Road and Shelly Beach, replacement of the staircase at beach access WCC107 near Pickering Point and a new and accessible ramp near the city's proposed boat launching facilities.
The replacement of a number of existing timber structures is also included in the strategy.
Cr Max Taylor said it was important the council ensured there was access to the beach for people of all abilities.
He said some of the beach access points were "not fit for purpose" or had limited life spans.
Cr Debbie Arnott also spoke about the strategy.
"We do need to consider our expanding tourism base as well as what climate change is effectively doing to our coastline," she said.
Cr Ben Blain said it was important to ensure the beach was accessible to all.
"We do have some good structures down there but a lot of them do need work," she said.
The strategy sets out plans for beach access over the next 15 years.
"The timing for delivery of these recommendations will be dependent on council priorities and budget allocations and availability of funding programs and grant opportunities," the strategy states.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.