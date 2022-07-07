Emma House CEO resigns just months after filling role

Emma House's chief executive officer has resigned, just months after filling the role.
The south-west domestic violence service appointed Cindee Richardson as its new chief executive officer in April, 10 months after the late Ruth Isbel retired in June last year.
Advertisement
Ms Richardson spent about two months at the domestic violence service before resigning last month.
Emma House board chair Gabrielle Toscan said Emma House informed their team of Ms Richardson's resignation on June 17.
She said Sulaika Dhanapala had stepped into the role of acting CEO.
"Ms Dhanapala's expertise as a principal solicitor and her years of experience working in domestic and family violence and community services has made an invaluable contribution to the organisation," Ms Toscan said.
"Emma House remains committed to delivering our important work to reduce the impact of domestic and family violence on individuals, women and children and our community, with our team of 43 staff, including nine located at The Orange Door in Warrnambool."
Ms Toscan said Emma House hadn't made a decision yet on a permanent CEO role.
"The priority over the past couple of weeks has been working with the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing to ensure we're continuing to deliver our important services and that our staff are supported," she said.
Ms Richardson spoke to The Standard six days into her new role at Emma House.
"I have so far been really warmly welcomed and I hope I can contribute my education and my experiences to really making a difference here," she said in April.
The Standard asked the reason for Ms Richardson's resignation but not answer was given.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.