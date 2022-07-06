The Standard

Kindergarten children create moving exhibition for NAIDOC Week

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:33am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists: Florence Collins Kindergarten team leader Amber McFadyn and children Sophie O'Keeffe, 4, Evie Colgate, 5, Aurora Chamers-Simpson, 5, Deja, Brigham, 4, at the Indigenous art and language exhibition at the Lighthouse Theatre. Picture: Madeleine McNeil

Tiny hands and hearts have left a big impression on NAIDOC Week celebrations as the city's kindergarten children hosted their first-ever public art exhibition at the Lighthouse Theatre Atrium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.