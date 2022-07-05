South-west shivers through coldest day of the year so far

A chilly start to Wednesday has the south-west on track for its coldest day of the year, with temperatures dropping to .2 degrees about 6.30am.
Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) duty forecaster Joanna Hewes said Warrnambool, Portland, Cape Nelson and Port Fairy had recorded the coldest morning for the year so far.
Advertisement
She said Warrnambool recorded a low of .2 degrees on Wednesday morning.
It was the chilliest start to the day since July 10 last year, when the city recorded a low of negative one .
Ms Hewes said Portland recorded a low of 1.2 degrees with a previous minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees on October 26 last year.
"Similarly for Cape Nelson, which recorded a minimum of 6.5 degrees this morning with a previous minimum temperature of 5.5 on September 21," she said.
"In Port Fairy we had 2.2 degrees this morning and one degree on July 10, 2021."
Ms Hewes said the coldest day on record in Warrnambool was -3.4 degrees on July 10, 2006.
The BoM has been recorded temperature data for 24 years.
On Wednesday, the 'feels like' temperature in Warrnambool at 6.30am was -4.4 degrees.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The 'feels like' temperature is also known as the 'apparent temperature' and was first described in the late 1970s to include the effects of sun and wind.
BoM explains apparent temperature as "a measure of the discomfort caused to an appropriately dressed adult, walking outdoors, in the shade, by the current wind and humidity levels".
Ms Hewes said Victoria was in for another cold morning on Thursday.
"Mainly across the northern parts of the state but it won't be quite as cool in coastal areas," she said.
"We're forecasting minimum temperatures to be back around that five to seven degrees, which is fairly typical around coastal areas."
Ms Hewes said temperatures had been slightly above average in the south-west this winter.
"And that trend is expected to continue," she said.
Advertisement
"Minimum temperatures are expected to be above median overall."
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.