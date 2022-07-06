NAIDOC Week activities have kicked off at Tower Hill.
On Wednesday there was live music, cultural tours and boomerang decorating and throwing.
Rylie Featherby, who performs under the name Hundo Milli, was one of the artists who performed. One of the songs he rapped live for the first time was Eaters. "It's about people that take and don't give," he said.
"The song is giving the listener a sense of self-validation maybe while they're going through something because it talks about how we don't really need anyone but yourself. It's giving that message in an upbeat form."
Worn Gundidj has collaborated with local organisations to run events from Monday until Friday.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
