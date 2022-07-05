Council votes to allocate $23,000 to Garvoc hub

Moyne Shire councillors voted on Tuesday to give the Garvoc Residents Group $23,806 for the town's new hub.
The $350,000 community facility was recently completed and the committee of management has chipped in some extra funds on connecting power to the tennis court, connecting power to the hall and upgrading kitchen appliances.
Councillors unanimously voted to give the group the funds from the sale of the former Garvoc hall.
Cr Daniel Meade said the final result was proof that a small community could achieve big things.
"They're certainly very proud of the new hall that's on offer there," he said.
Cr Meade said the new hub had been used by various groups in the community since it was completed.
Cr Jim Doukas was fully supportive of contributing the funds to the committee.
"They've gone and spent a bit more money than what was required, it's only fair that we share the funds from the sale of the hall," he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
