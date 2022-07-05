The Standard

Council votes to allocate $23,000 to Garvoc hub

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 5 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 11:10pm
COMMUNITY HUB: Garvoc's Adam Bellman and MP Gayle Tierney at the newly built facility.

Moyne Shire councillors voted on Tuesday to give the Garvoc Residents Group $23,806 for the town's new hub.

