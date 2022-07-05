A busy Warrnambool intersection is blocked to traffic after a two-car collision brought down a traffic light pole.
Acting Sergeant Uwe Stolzenberg, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said two cars collided at the intersection of Fairy Street and Raglan Parade on Wednesday morning about 8.30am.
Advertisement
He said a middle-aged male driver travelling west on Raglan Parade failed to stop at a red traffic light, colliding with a sedan carrying two female passengers.
"The sedan was going into town along Fairy Street, crossing Raglan Parade," Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said.
He said the offending driver's utility and the sedan collided in the middle of the intersection.
The acting sergeant said the vehicles collided with a traffic light pole, bringing it to the ground.
"VicRoads are on the scene because the red light is completely bingled, it's hanging over at half past seven," he said.
"Both vehicles are damaged and will be towed from the scene."
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said the male motorist admitted to running the red light, stating he was "distracted listening to the radio".
He said the driver would likely be issued with an infringement notice for failing to stop.
Warrnambool police highway patrol and uniform members are at the scene alongside Fire Rescue Victoria and Ambulance Victoria.
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said fortunately there were no serious injuries.
He said a female passenger of the sedan would be transported to hospital by road ambulance as a precaution.
Traffic is being diverted away from the intersection.
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said he anticipated the road would be reopened before 10am.
He urged drivers to pay more attention on the road.
"I say the same thing every day - don't be distracted and get off your phone," he said.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.