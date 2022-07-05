The Standard

Driver fails to stop at a red traffic light at a busy Warrnambool intersection

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 6 2022 - 2:37am, first published July 5 2022 - 11:00pm
A busy Warrnambool intersection is blocked to traffic after a two-car collision brought down a traffic light pole.

